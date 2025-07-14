EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and state-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) have signed a Letter of Intent to sign a financing agreement within the Economic Resilience Support Programme II for a total amount of EUR 100 million to finance small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), in particular in the field of energy efficiency and green technologies.

As the bank reported on its website on Monday, the document was signed on July 10 at the International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025). It is expected that the agreement will open up access to long-term financing on favorable terms for Ukrainian businesses.

"Thanks to access to long-term financing, companies will be able to implement environmentally friendly projects, modernize production and confidently integrate into the EU economic space," said Viktor Ponomarenko, Chairman of the Board of Ukreximbank, whose words are quoted in the report.

According to the press release, the program is aimed at improving access of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as mid-cap companies, to sources of financing for investment projects and working capital needs. The initiative is expected to contribute to the sustainable economic development of Ukraine, its integration into the EU economy and the entry of Ukrainian companies into international markets.

Within the framework of the EIB's Green Initiative, Ukreximbank clients will be able to implement projects in the fields of renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency and introducing clean innovative technologies.

According to the NBU, as of April 2025, Ukreximbank ranked third in terms of total assets among 60 operating banks with an indicator of UAH 311.8 billion.