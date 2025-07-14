Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:44 14.07.2025

EIB to provide Piraeus Bank with EUR16 mln to finance SMEs

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide Piraeus Bank (Kyiv) with a partial portfolio guarantee of EUR16 million under the EU4Business II program to expand financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine.

"The operation consists of a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Piraeus Bank in Ukraine. The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus enhance access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country," the bank said.

According to the NBU, as of April 2025, Piraeus Bank ranked 32nd in terms of total assets among 60 operating banks with an indicator of UAH 9.16 billion

Tags: #financing #piraeus_bank #eib #smes

