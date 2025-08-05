Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:39 05.08.2025

EIB eyes EUR 200 mln loan for Ukraine social housing

2 min read
EIB eyes EUR 200 mln loan for Ukraine social housing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering a EUR 200 million loan to Ukraine for the construction of social rental housing and support for its financial model, the bank’s website says.

According to the project description, it is planned to provide financial resources to cities affected by war or hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) for the construction of affordable, energy-efficient and financially sustainable housing in state ownership.

Under the project, the loan funds will be provided in the form of sub-loans or subventions, together with investment grants for selected communities from central authorities. In addition, it is planned to provide advice on the formation of the legal and institutional framework for the creation of a social housing fund in accordance with EIB and European Union standards.

The total amount of the project is estimated at EUR 400 million. The estimated amount of financing from the EIB is EUR 200 million. The loan is expected to be supported by an EU guarantee.

As the head of the EIB's regional office in Eastern Europe, Kristina Mikulova, reported in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine in April 2025, the EIB is already assessing a pilot social housing project. The signing of the first agreement is possible this year.

Tags: #eib

MORE ABOUT

15:44 14.07.2025
EIB to provide Piraeus Bank with EUR16 mln to finance SMEs

EIB to provide Piraeus Bank with EUR16 mln to finance SMEs

15:01 14.07.2025
EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

18:34 11.07.2025
EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

17:18 11.07.2025
EIB to provide loans to Ukrgasbank for EUR120 mln to support SMEs, implement energy projects

EIB to provide loans to Ukrgasbank for EUR120 mln to support SMEs, implement energy projects

19:26 01.07.2025
EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

18:29 26.06.2025
EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

15:52 12.05.2025
Odesa postpones opening of bids for electric buses for EUR13 mln financed by EIB to late June

Odesa postpones opening of bids for electric buses for EUR13 mln financed by EIB to late June

12:00 06.05.2025
Our goal is to ensure that every euro of our funding delivers results on the ground in Ukraine - Head of the EIB Regional Hub

Our goal is to ensure that every euro of our funding delivers results on the ground in Ukraine - Head of the EIB Regional Hub

14:43 30.04.2025
EIB receives EUR 475 mln in export credit guarantee applications for SMEs exporting to Ukraine

EIB receives EUR 475 mln in export credit guarantee applications for SMEs exporting to Ukraine

14:19 30.04.2025
EIB preparing to sign project with Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo to restore strategic energy infrastructure

EIB preparing to sign project with Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo to restore strategic energy infrastructure

HOT NEWS

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

NBU committee unanimously backs keeping key policy rate at 15.5% in July

Cabinet approves commission to elect customs service chief

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

LATEST

NBU's net currency interventions increase by 30.9% in July

Subject of National Day of Ukraine at EXPO 2025 in Japan is gratitude to intl partners – Svyrydenko

Ukraine counts on Japan's leadership role in post-war reconstruction – Sybiha at EXPO 2025

IFC joins EUR 40 mln Ukraine infrastructure fund with EBRD, EIB

Statistics speak against depriving Ukrainians of social benefits in Germany - Ukrainian ambassador

Ukrainian processors push sunflower prices to two-month high amid crop failure concerns – analysts

Fruit and vegetable growing sector increases sales, but reduces tax payments - Hetmantsev

Ukraine interested in involving Japanese business in projects from green energy to high-tech production – Kachka

Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

AD
AD