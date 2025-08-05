EIB eyes EUR 200 mln loan for Ukraine social housing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering a EUR 200 million loan to Ukraine for the construction of social rental housing and support for its financial model, the bank’s website says.

According to the project description, it is planned to provide financial resources to cities affected by war or hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) for the construction of affordable, energy-efficient and financially sustainable housing in state ownership.

Under the project, the loan funds will be provided in the form of sub-loans or subventions, together with investment grants for selected communities from central authorities. In addition, it is planned to provide advice on the formation of the legal and institutional framework for the creation of a social housing fund in accordance with EIB and European Union standards.

The total amount of the project is estimated at EUR 400 million. The estimated amount of financing from the EIB is EUR 200 million. The loan is expected to be supported by an EU guarantee.

As the head of the EIB's regional office in Eastern Europe, Kristina Mikulova, reported in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine in April 2025, the EIB is already assessing a pilot social housing project. The signing of the first agreement is possible this year.