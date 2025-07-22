One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

One person, according to preliminary information, was injured as a result of an attack by enemy drones in Odesa, the State Emergency Service reported on the Telegram channel.

"As a result of the hit, a fire broke out in the parking lot, cars were burning. Windows in a multi-story building were also broken and a store was damaged. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were working at the scene. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. The State Emergency Service involved 17 units of equipment and 62 rescuers,” the message reads.