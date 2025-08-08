Enemy UAVs hit Odesa: damage and a victim recorded

Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones on Friday night, a sewage pumping station was damaged and a gas station guard was injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"At night, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. A person was injured. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kiper, despite the effective work of the air defense forces, there is damage to the building of the sewage pumping station. Also in the suburbs, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in dry grass. The fire was quickly extinguished.

In addition, a gas station security guard was injured, where the blast wave blew out the glass. The man received multiple cut wounds to his hand. Doctors provided him with all the necessary assistance, and now the wounded man continues treatment on an outpatient basis.