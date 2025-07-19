Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:46 19.07.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance to victims of a nighttime Russian UAV attack on Odesa.

“Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team in Odesa region, together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service, evacuated 4 people from a damaged house,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

At the site of the shelling, volunteers provided first aid to 10 victims, 19 people received first psychological assistance.

Currently, a Ukrainian Red Cross Society aid point is operating at the site, where you can rest, drink water or tea, and receive humanitarian aid.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of July 19, one person died and six were injured. Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged - residential high-rise buildings, private households, as well as commercial establishments, vehicles.

 

Tags: #odesa #aid #urcs

