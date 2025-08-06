Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:29 06.08.2025

Fake surgery scam: Odesa draft dodgers busted

2 min read

A traumatologist, two residents of Odesa, and the head of the security group of one of the Odesa military recruitment center organized an illegal scheme to earn money from those wishing to avoid mobilization, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"They were looking for men liable for military service, and after performing fictitious operations on their knee joints, they provided medical certificates necessary for unhindered passage of the military medical commission. Later, with the assistance of the serviceman and based on the medical documents received, the men were to receive deferrals from military service," the PGO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cost of such "services" started at $4,000, and one of the operations was to cost $7,000, but it was stopped in time by law enforcement officers.

In addition, a serviceman, the head of the security group of one military recruitment center in Odesa, acting in collusion with one of the suspects, sold fictitious summonses to a conscript for UAH 15,000 a conscript for summons to the military recruitment center.

"Such a document allowed him to avoid checks of military registration documents and safely move around the city for a certain period of time. Later, he even made a "discount" - each subsequent summons cost UAH 1,000 less," the PGO said.

In total, law enforcement officers documented the fact of his sale of seven summonses for a total amount of over UAH 70,000.

All those involved in the case were detained under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and preventive measures were imposed on them.

The full range of persons involved in the crime is currently being identified, as well as citizens who used illegal "services."

Tags: #odesa #earn_money

MORE ABOUT

20:36 24.07.2025
Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

14:00 24.07.2025
URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

12:44 22.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

10:00 22.07.2025
One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

13:46 19.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

18:16 04.07.2025
Prices in primary housing market of Odesa in H1 2025 increase by 19% - LUN

Prices in primary housing market of Odesa in H1 2025 increase by 19% - LUN

19:16 03.07.2025
Attack on Odesa port is barbaric war crime, part of Russia's targeted campaign against economy and agriculture of Ukraine – Sybiha

Attack on Odesa port is barbaric war crime, part of Russia's targeted campaign against economy and agriculture of Ukraine – Sybiha

17:37 03.07.2025
Russia kills two people, wounds six more in Odesa port with Iskander – dpty PM

Russia kills two people, wounds six more in Odesa port with Iskander – dpty PM

14:09 28.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian UAV attack in Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian UAV attack in Odesa

11:14 28.06.2025
Drone attack on Odesa and the region kills two local residents, injures 17 more – prosecutor's office

Drone attack on Odesa and the region kills two local residents, injures 17 more – prosecutor's office

HOT NEWS

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

LATEST

Japanese Ambassador discusses customs reform, creating favorable environment for Japanese business in Ukraine with Marchenko

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine: Appointment of BES Director contributes to improvement of business climate in Ukraine

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Enemy advances into Serebryansk forest - DeepState

Donetsk exodus surges, only 1,370 remain in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

MP Friz: I hope new head of BES will justify public's trust

Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

AD
AD