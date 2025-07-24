Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia continues targeted shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities and railway rolling stock, in particular, on Wednesday the shelling was carried out around the ports of Odesa to block access to them, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia press service said on the Telegram channel.

"At night, the enemy once again struck around the ports of Odesa to block access to them. However, the deployed monitoring and warning system worked, and the railway workers and employees took cover in time. None of the workers were injured," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Ukrzaliznytsia said it is currently actively restoring the destroyed facilities, and expressed condolences to all who suffered losses from the actions of the occupiers.

As reported, four people were injured as a result of the massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region. There is also destruction in the residential sector, more than 60 private and apartment buildings. A kindergarten and social facilities in the central part of Odesa were damaged.