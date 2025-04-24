Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 24.04.2025

Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

1 min read
Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DSNSKyiv/?locale=uk_UA

According to preliminary data, nine people died, 63 were injured, 42 were hospitalized, including six children, the State Emergency Service reported as of 6:05 a.m.

"There was destruction in residential buildings: the search for people under the rubble continues. Fires broke out in garages, administrative buildings, and non-residential buildings. Cars and dry grass burned due to falling debris. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The aftermath of the night shelling is currently being eliminated in five districts of the capital. Psychologists and dog handlers of the State Emergency Service are working," the service's Telegram channel said.

Tags: #kyiv #death_toll

MORE ABOUT

14:54 24.04.2025
April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

11:22 24.04.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

10:20 24.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

09:37 24.04.2025
Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

09:14 23.04.2025
Death toll in Marhanets increases to nine, another 30 people injured

Death toll in Marhanets increases to nine, another 30 people injured

10:30 22.04.2025
Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

10:44 14.04.2025
US Senator Kaine arrives in Kyiv

US Senator Kaine arrives in Kyiv

13:16 12.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

17:03 03.04.2025
Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

19:52 01.04.2025
Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

HOT NEWS

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

LATEST

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

Defense minister of Netherlands calls for increased support for Ukraine following Russia's night attack

Trump says he’s reached agreement with Russia to end the war, hopes to reach the same with Zelenskyy

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

AD
AD