Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

According to preliminary data, nine people died, 63 were injured, 42 were hospitalized, including six children, the State Emergency Service reported as of 6:05 a.m.

"There was destruction in residential buildings: the search for people under the rubble continues. Fires broke out in garages, administrative buildings, and non-residential buildings. Cars and dry grass burned due to falling debris. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The aftermath of the night shelling is currently being eliminated in five districts of the capital. Psychologists and dog handlers of the State Emergency Service are working," the service's Telegram channel said.