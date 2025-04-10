Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Children's Mobile Medical Team provided over 2,400 consultations per year in Rivne region, the Communications and Marketing Department of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported.

One such initiative is the Children’s Mobile Health Unit, launched in October 2022 in the Rivne region with support from the German Red Cross. The decision to establish the unit was based on a preliminary assessment of the local population’s needs.

The team — comprising a paediatrician, a nurse, and a driver — visits the most remote areas of the region on a weekly basis. During these visits, the specialists examine children aged from birth to 18, provide paediatric consultations, take medical histories, examine the heart and lungs, and measure oxygen saturation levels. When necessary, they prescribe over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, and children may also receive a thyroid ultrasound.

The Mobile Health Unit operates in close collaboration with the Rivne Regional Military Administration, the Department of Civil Protection and Public Health, the management of the Primary Health Care Centre, and the Rivne Regional Children’s Hospital.