Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:06 10.04.2025

Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

1 min read
Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Children's Mobile Medical Team provided over 2,400 consultations per year in Rivne region, the Communications and Marketing Department of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported.

One such initiative is the Children’s Mobile Health Unit, launched in October 2022 in the Rivne region with support from the German Red Cross. The decision to establish the unit was based on a preliminary assessment of the local population’s needs.

The team — comprising a paediatrician, a nurse, and a driver — visits the most remote areas of the region on a weekly basis. During these visits, the specialists examine children aged from birth to 18, provide paediatric consultations, take medical histories, examine the heart and lungs, and measure oxygen saturation levels. When necessary, they prescribe over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, and children may also receive a thyroid ultrasound.

The Mobile Health Unit operates in close collaboration with the Rivne Regional Military Administration, the Department of Civil Protection and Public Health, the management of the Primary Health Care Centre, and the Rivne Regional Children’s Hospital.

Tags: #urcs #forum #rivne_region

MORE ABOUT

15:54 10.04.2025
About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

12:10 10.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

15:47 09.04.2025
Over 400 people formalize charity card of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in March

Over 400 people formalize charity card of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in March

11:16 09.04.2025
URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

13:11 08.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross receives 15 ambulances from foreign colleagues

Ukrainian Red Cross receives 15 ambulances from foreign colleagues

16:53 07.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo

13:31 07.04.2025
Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

14:19 05.04.2025
URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

11:44 04.04.2025
URCS volunteers helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

14:43 03.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

LATEST

It's important to take into account Ukraine's position on number of troops on its territory from Coalition of the Willing - Finnish defense minister

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth to participate in Ramstein meeting via video call

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Yermak on Chinese citizens in Russian units: Beijing owes us explanation

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine, USA to launch technical consultations on minerals deal on April 11 in Washington

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

AD
AD