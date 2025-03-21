Three injured in massive Russian drone attack in Odesa

Three people, including one child, were injured as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on Telegram.

"Three people were injured, including an underage girl. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, in particular a residential high-rise building, a shopping center and shops. As a result of the Russian attack, powerful fires broke out in three locations. There are also local emergency power outages in Prymorsky, Peresypsky and Kyivsky districts of Odesa," Kiper reports.