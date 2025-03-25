Two civilians injured as result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district – authorities

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack in Zaporizhia district, head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reports on Telegram.

"A 58-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district. Medics provided all necessary assistance. The victims refused hospitalization. The Russians attacked the district with Shaheds. In one of the villages, a private house was partially destroyed, outbuildings and a car were damaged," Fedorov wrote.