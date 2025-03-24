Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

Photo: https://smr.gov.ua/uk/novini/podiji/33545-u-sumakh-prolunav-vibukh.html

In Sumy, rescuers have extinguished all fires that arose as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupation army on Monday, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Sumy: rescuers have extinguished all fires. Two mobile points of invincibility deployed by rescuers are functioning. Psychologists and doctors of the State Emergency Service have provided assistance to 78 citizens," the report says.

According to rescuers, the State Emergency Service steeplejacks are working at height - dismantling of emergency structures is underway, the work continues.

As reported, the number of victims as a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​Sumy has increased to 88 people, including 17 children, Sumy City Council reported on Monday.