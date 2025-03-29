Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

Four people were killed and 21 injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service via Telegram.

"The massive strike caused widespread destruction and fires. A hotel and restaurant complex, 11 private homes, garages, and an auto repair shop were set ablaze. Apartment buildings and 21 vehicles sustained damage. Two fire-rescue vehicles were also affected," the Emergency Service reported.

Firefighters have extinguished the blazes. Over 150 emergency responders and 40 units of Emergency Service equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath.