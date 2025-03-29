Interfax-Ukraine

11:39 29.03.2025

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

One civilian was injured following a Russian drone attack in Novoberyslav overnight into Saturday, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

"Russian forces attacked Novoberyslav with a UAV overnight. An 84-year-old man sustained blast and head injuries, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder. He is currently receiving all necessary medical assistance in the hospital," the authorities reported.

