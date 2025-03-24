Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:58 24.03.2025

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

1 min read
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Moscow talks about peace, but in turn deals brutal blows to densely populated residential areas of large Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized after the Russian attack on Sumy.

“A few hours ago, another horrific Russian bombing of Sumy's city center injured dozens civilians, including many children. Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities and end its war on civilians,” he said on X.

The minister stressed that “any diplomacy with Moscow must be backed up by firepower, sanctions, and pressure.”

As reported, according to the health department, in Sumy after the Russian strike, there are currently 74 known victims, including 13 children.

Tags: #sybiha #sumy #attack

