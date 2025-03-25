Two civilians injured in enemy UAV attack in Poltava region – authorities

Two employees of an enterprise in Myrhorod district were injured in an enemy UAV attack, acting head of Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported on his Telegram channel.

"Yesterday evening and tonight in Poltava region, the air defense repelled another enemy attack. As a result of the fall of UAV fragments in Myrhorod district, the hangar of one of the enterprises was damaged. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by the forces and means of the State Emergency Service. Two employees of the enterprise were injured. One of them was hospitalized with suspected barotrauma, the other was provided with medical assistance on the spot," Kohut wrote.