18:36 24.03.2025

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Photo: https://smr.gov.ua/uk/novini/podiji/33545-u-sumakh-prolunav-vibukh.html

 The number of victims as a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​the city of Sumy has increased to 88 people, including 17 children, Sumy City Council reported on Monday.

"The number of victims has risen to 88 (17 children)," reads a message posted on the city council website.

Earlier, the city council reported 74 injured, including 13 children. According to the city's infrastructure department, gas supply is missing in eight houses, hot water and heating in 18, and cold water in six.

Tags: #sumy #attack

