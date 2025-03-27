In Kharkiv, number of victims due to massive enemy UAV attack increases to 11 people

As of Thursday morning in Kharkiv, the number of victims due to a nighttime massive enemy UAV attack has increased to 11 people, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov reported on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Among the wounded are a 14-year-old girl, a 25-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and a 20-year-old girl. They were provided with all necessary medical care. Two 79-year-old women, 31-year-old and 27-year-old men and a 60-year-old woman suffered from acute stress reactions. Civilian cars and outbuildings were damaged," Synehubov wrote.

According to him, specialized services continue to eliminate the consequences of the shelling of the city.