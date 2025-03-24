Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:00 24.03.2025

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

2 min read
Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office
Photo: https://t.me/prokuraturasumy/4095

As a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​the city of Sumy, 65 people are known to have been injured, including 14 children; an investigation has been launched, the press service of Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported on Monday.

"According to the investigation, at about 14:00 on March 24, 2025, the enemy launched, according to preliminary data, a missile strike on a densely populated residential area of ​​Sumy. As a result of the attack by the invaders, as of 16:00, 65 people were known to have been wounded, including 14 children," the department said on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, a number of apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of Sumy regional prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the aftermath of the shooting.

The pretrial investigation is being carried out by investigators from the SBU Directorate in Sumy region.

Earlier, acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, reported that 28 people were injured, including four children, as a result of the missile strike.

Tags: #sumy #attack

MORE ABOUT

20:43 24.03.2025
Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

19:24 24.03.2025
Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

18:58 24.03.2025
Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

18:49 24.03.2025
Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

18:36 24.03.2025
Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

18:21 24.03.2025
URCS helping victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

URCS helping victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

16:02 24.03.2025
Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

13:35 22.03.2025
Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

10:32 21.03.2025
114 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 81 drones lost from location

114 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 81 drones lost from location

09:27 21.03.2025
Three injured in massive Russian drone attack in Odesa

Three injured in massive Russian drone attack in Odesa

HOT NEWS

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

LATEST

Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Govt completing development of by-laws for inventory of real estate for IDPs

NACP head Pavluschyk declares UAH 3.8 mln income for 2024

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

Energoatom plans to continue reducing terms of repair campaign at NPPs in 2025 – CEO

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

AD
AD
Empire School
AD