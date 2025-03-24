Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Photo: https://t.me/prokuraturasumy/4095

As a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​the city of Sumy, 65 people are known to have been injured, including 14 children; an investigation has been launched, the press service of Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported on Monday.

"According to the investigation, at about 14:00 on March 24, 2025, the enemy launched, according to preliminary data, a missile strike on a densely populated residential area of ​​Sumy. As a result of the attack by the invaders, as of 16:00, 65 people were known to have been wounded, including 14 children," the department said on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, a number of apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of Sumy regional prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the aftermath of the shooting.

The pretrial investigation is being carried out by investigators from the SBU Directorate in Sumy region.

Earlier, acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, reported that 28 people were injured, including four children, as a result of the missile strike.