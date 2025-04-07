OSCE rep on media freedom condemns Russia’s missile attack on foreign broadcasting channel offices in Kyiv

Photo: uatv.ua

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Jan Braathu, has issued an official statement condemning Russia's missile strike on the offices of the state-owned Multimedia Platform of International Broadcasting of Ukraine in Kyiv.

“Recent Russian missile attacks have targeted and severely damaged the offices of the Ukrainian Foreign Broadcasting channels in Kyiv, including FREEДОМ, Dom, UATV English, The Gaze, UATV Español, UATV Arabic, UATV Português. Targeted attacks against media infrastructure, which are civilian objects, in accordance with International Humanitarian Law (IHL), are unacceptable and in breach of IHL and OSCE commitments,” says the representative's page on the social network X.

The OSCE noted that commitments to the safety of media, journalists and media infrastructure must be respected.

“I condemn such targeted attacks and call for full compliance with IHL and OSCE commitments,” Braathu stated.