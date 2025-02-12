Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:51 12.02.2025

UK Defense Secretary after Ramstein: We increasing support for Ukraine, we to do more

UK Defense Secretary after Ramstein: We increasing support for Ukraine, we to do more
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

British Defense Secretary John Healey, who chaired the first meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format) in Brussels, assured of continued and increased support for Kyiv.

At a press conference after the 26th meeting of the group, he said the countries present at this table and the discussion that took place this afternoon confirmed that European countries and the international community, together with the United States, can and must increase assistance to Ukraine. Secretary General Rutte also confirmed that 58% of the military aid that Ukrainians received over the past year was provided and delivered by European countries.

The minister said the UK will do this together with the Americans, and we will do this to uphold President Trump's promise to bring Putin to the negotiating table and ensure a lasting, durable peace in this war in Ukraine.

Tags: #ramstein #great_britain

