Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:32 04.06.2025

Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein for first time in three years

1 min read
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein for first time in three years

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will miss a meeting of an international group to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine for the first time in three years, the Associated Press reports.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who returned from Singapore on Sunday from a national security conference, will arrive in Brussels only on Wednesday evening, after the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ends.

A US official confirmed on condition of anonymity that Hegseth will not participate, including via video link.

As the AP writes, this is the latest in a series of steps the United States has taken to distance itself from the war in Ukraine. And it followed a warning from French President Emmanuel Macron that the United States and others risked dangerous double standards if their focus on a potential conflict with China came at the expense of abandoning Ukraine.

Tags: #hegseth #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

11:48 29.05.2025
Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on June 4

Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on June 4

16:18 12.04.2025
Lithuania pledges additional EUR 30 mln for military support to Ukraine at Ramstein

Lithuania pledges additional EUR 30 mln for military support to Ukraine at Ramstein

20:31 11.04.2025
Umerov on Ramstein outcomes: New steps of support from partners, creation of electronic warfare coalition under leadership of Germany

Umerov on Ramstein outcomes: New steps of support from partners, creation of electronic warfare coalition under leadership of Germany

11:36 11.04.2025
President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

11:15 11.04.2025
About 40 countries to be represented at Ramstein, US Secretary to join online

About 40 countries to be represented at Ramstein, US Secretary to join online

18:28 10.04.2025
At Ramstein on Friday, main issue to be strengthening air defense – Umerov

At Ramstein on Friday, main issue to be strengthening air defense – Umerov

14:58 10.04.2025
U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth to participate in Ramstein meeting via video call

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth to participate in Ramstein meeting via video call

16:33 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy tells what to be discussed at Ramstein

Zelenskyy tells what to be discussed at Ramstein

15:32 02.04.2025
New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

18:43 28.03.2025
New defense packages to be announced during Ramstein – Zelenskyy

New defense packages to be announced during Ramstein – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 1,020 servicemen during day

Drapaty: I receive assignment from president; I remain in ranks, on frontline

IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Grossi discuss security problems created by Russian occupation

Ukraine, France sign agreements on driver's license exchange, EU integration, education

Umerov: Another person to soon be appointed to Land Forces, who to focus exclusively on generation of our forces

USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

One injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy strike

US, EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia – Yermak

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

Invaders lose 1,020 servicemen during day

Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

AD
AD