Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

The 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) will be held online on Monday, July 21, under the leadership of the United Kingdom and Germany.

"On Monday, the United Kingdom and Germany will hold a regular meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), which will be joined by the NATO Secretary General, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the US Secretary of Defense, as well as dozens of Alliance countries and partners," the UK delegation to NATO said in a statement on the X social network.

In turn, the NATO press service later confirmed that the Alliance Secretary General would participate in the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

"On Monday, July 21, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group," the statement said.

On July 14, the chief coordinator of German military assistance to Ukraine, Chief of the Planning Staff at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, announced during his visit to Kyiv that the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine (the "Ramstein" format) "will be held online within the next 10 days." The previous meeting in the "Ramstein" format took place on June 4.