Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

Ukraine is preparing a decision to support joint defense production with partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"Today, a meeting of Ramstein took place, and it is important that this format of our cooperation with partners is maintained. We are preparing a decision to support our joint defense production with partners. This is long-term security – these are our guarantees, European guarantees, guarantees for everyone that Russian aggression will not be able to expand and will not receive rewards," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He stressed the need for sanctions against Russia, especially against its oil trade, as well as for defense support for Ukraine so that Russia really feels that war is worse than peace.

In addition, according to the president, an understanding of the post-war foundations for Ukraine's development is necessary.

"People need to know what our Ukrainian recovery will bring. And this is important not only for our people, but also for each of our partners – for everyone who is helping us now, during the war, and who, thanks to this, can gain greater opportunities in our economic cooperation," the president said.