14:52 06.05.2025

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

On May 5, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took part in a parade in Great Britain to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the multinational operation Interflex took part in a parade in the UK to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of hostilities on the continent during World War II. The parade took place in London on May 5, 2025," the press service of the General Staff said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The press service referred to British Defence Secretary John Healey at the parade, who said that in the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since World War II, it is fitting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, now fighting on the front lines of freedom, were represented at the event.

According to him, this unification symbolizes global support for the continuation of Ukraine's fight for freedom against Russia's unprovoked, illegal invasion.

Victory Day in Europe, known as VE Day, is celebrated annually on May 8 to commemorate the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces representatives who took part in the parade are in the UK as part of the multinational Operation Interflex, a UK Armed Forces training programme for Ukrainian recruits, which is being carried out together with 12 partner countries.

As the Ukrainian contingent, flying the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine, passed the box of the royal family and leading British politicians, they received a military salute from King Charles III and applause. Spectators at Admiralty Arch also gave applause as the Ukrainian military contingent passed them in the procession.

In addition to Ukraine, troops from Australia, Canada and New Zealand also took part in the ceremony, carrying the flags of their countries. The flags of each Commonwealth nation were presented during the parade.

