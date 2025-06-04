Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

Belgium, Estonia, Italy, Sweden and Turkey plan to join the Electronic Warfare Coalition created within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"Tomorrow and today, the group of willing parties seeking to help build Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities will increase. Belgium, Estonia, Italy, Sweden and Turkey want to join our Capability Coalition," he said during a conversation with journalists before the meeting in the Ramstein format on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the partners want to ensure further strengthening of Ukrainian capabilities in electronic warfare, which includes ensuring its own communications, reconnaissance and interference of enemy communications, and protection against drones.

On April 11, a new Electronic Warfare Coalition was launched within the Ramstein format. At that time, ten nations, including Ukraine, joined the initiative, which signed a joint Letter of Intent, which formally launched the work of the Electronic Warfare Coalition.