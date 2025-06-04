Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

It is necessary to accelerate the process of coordination of the Coalition of the Willing at the command level, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed during his speech at the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format).

"Coalition of the Willing. We have already started working with some countries on real security guarantees and political steps to prevent the spread of war or its resumption," the president said.

He thanked each country that is already participating, but stressed the need to "remain practical in order to prepare solutions, infrastructure and coordination."

"Let's accelerate this process at the command level," the head of state said.