Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on June 4

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Germany and the United Kingdom will convene the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG, "Ramstein" format) at NATO headquarters.

This was reported on the NATO website.

The last meeting of the UDCG was held on April 11 in Brussels.