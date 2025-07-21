Shmyhal on Rammstein: Free world on the side of Ukraine and peace

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The decisions of the 29th regular meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the Rammstein format) indicate that the free world is on the side of Ukraine and peace, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following the meeting.

"During the meeting in the Rammstein format, we received an important signal: the free world is on the side of Ukraine and peace. Together with our partners, we focused on the main thing - strengthening the defense potential of the Ukrainian army. This is already the 29th meeting in the format, which remains a key platform for coordinating international assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal listed the key decisions of the partners.

1. The United States is initiating a new mechanism together with NATO, which will allow European countries to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. The Europeans have already declared their readiness to join the financing. They discussed the specific mechanism of this initiative. Germany will join the initiative to transfer five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, which should soon arrive in Ukraine.

2. Germany is transferring over 200,000 shells for the Gepard systems and is also financing the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones.

3. Canada will continue to participate in financing the Ukrainian defense industry through the Danish model and is allocating CAD 20 million for the maintenance of Ukrainian tanks.

4. The Netherlands is providing EUR 200 million for interceptor drones and EUR 125 million for servicing F-16 aircraft.

5. Norway will allocate EUR 1 billion in total for the purchase of drones in 2025, of which EUR 400 million will be for purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry.

6. Sweden is preparing a new package with air defense systems, artillery and equipment. Shmyhal noted that today's Ramstein, which was organized by British Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, brought together 52 countries and organizations. Among the participants are NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich, and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Major General Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev and other representatives of the security and defense sector.

"I sincerely thank every country that supports Ukraine within the Rammstein format. I am especially grateful to the United States, the initiator of the creation of this platform in April 2022, as well as the United Kingdom and Germany for their leadership in the Contact Group," Shmyhal emphasized.

The 29th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (in the Ramstein format) was held online on Monday, July 21, under the leadership of the UK and Germany.