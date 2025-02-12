Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:24 12.02.2025

Center for Countering Disinformation: every public statement by West about ‘progress’ towards peace accompanied by Russia’s missile strikes

1 min read

Every public statement by the West about "progress" towards peace is accompanied by missile strikes by the Russian Federation, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"Unfortunately, every public statement by the West about ‘progress’ towards peace is accompanied by missile strikes by the Russian Federation. Putin has prepared the resources for such a swing which was discussed earlier. He has accumulated them in order to conduct any dialogue during 2025 like this," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Putin did similar actions during the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) and the JFO (Joint Forces Operation) on the eastern front – "these are methods of diplomacy that are closely intertwined with the front."

As reported, shrapnel and fire hits were recorded in Holosiyivsky and Podolsky districts of Kyiv. Fires on the roofs of residential buildings in Solomyansky and Sviatoshynsky districts were detected.

Tags: #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:46 18.04.2025
Already 98 injured in Kharkiv – mayor

Already 98 injured in Kharkiv – mayor

12:58 14.04.2025
Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

11:41 14.04.2025
Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

11:03 14.04.2025
Rubio on Sumy attack: This is tragic reminder why Trump wants peace

Rubio on Sumy attack: This is tragic reminder why Trump wants peace

11:23 15.03.2025
Total number of victims of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih reaches 14

Total number of victims of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih reaches 14

09:51 12.02.2025
Number of victims of missile strike on Kyiv rises to four

Number of victims of missile strike on Kyiv rises to four

09:28 12.02.2025
Zelenskyy on Russian missile attack: Putin not preparing for peace - only strong steps, pressure on Russia can stop this terror

Zelenskyy on Russian missile attack: Putin not preparing for peace - only strong steps, pressure on Russia can stop this terror

13:46 18.01.2025
Info about fourth person killed in Kyiv as a result of missile strike not confirmed - military administration

Info about fourth person killed in Kyiv as a result of missile strike not confirmed - military administration

10:43 15.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Energy, gas infrastructure among Russians’ targets, more than 40 missiles fired, at least 30 destroyed

Zelenskyy: Energy, gas infrastructure among Russians’ targets, more than 40 missiles fired, at least 30 destroyed

19:01 24.12.2024
One dead, 13 injured in Kryvy Rih – PGO

One dead, 13 injured in Kryvy Rih – PGO

HOT NEWS

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

In Sumy region, drone attacks civilians during distribution of humanitarian aid, wounded reported – prosecutor's office

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

Rakuten Group to collaborate with Brave1 at DSEI Japan defense technology exhibition May 21-23

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Kos: Opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to help Hungary resolve issue of national minorities

Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

AD
AD