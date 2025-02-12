Center for Countering Disinformation: every public statement by West about ‘progress’ towards peace accompanied by Russia’s missile strikes

Every public statement by the West about "progress" towards peace is accompanied by missile strikes by the Russian Federation, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"Unfortunately, every public statement by the West about ‘progress’ towards peace is accompanied by missile strikes by the Russian Federation. Putin has prepared the resources for such a swing which was discussed earlier. He has accumulated them in order to conduct any dialogue during 2025 like this," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Putin did similar actions during the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) and the JFO (Joint Forces Operation) on the eastern front – "these are methods of diplomacy that are closely intertwined with the front."

As reported, shrapnel and fire hits were recorded in Holosiyivsky and Podolsky districts of Kyiv. Fires on the roofs of residential buildings in Solomyansky and Sviatoshynsky districts were detected.