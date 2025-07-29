Two dead, five injured in Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Two dead and five injured, including a pregnant woman, in a Russian missile attack on Kamianske, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Telegram.

"At night, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kamianske. A three-story building that was not in use was partially destroyed. Nearby, medical facilities were damaged: a maternity ward and a department of the city hospital. Two people died. Five more were injured. Two women are in severe condition. One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderate condition," Lysak reported on Telegram.

Also, according to his information, Nikopol district was hit by enemy artillery and UAVs. The enemy targeted Marhanets, Pokrovsk communities and Nikopol. Cars were damaged. Five private houses and two outbuildings were damaged.

According to updated data, three more private houses, two outbuildings, and a garage were damaged due to the evening attacks on Nikopol and Marhanets. An entertainment venue, a shop, an administrative building, infrastructure, and a power line were damaged. A car caught fire.