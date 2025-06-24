Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:07 24.06.2025

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089981179124

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 17 people, with 200 injured, the regional prosecutor's office said.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, 17 people were killed. More than 200 people were injured, including 19 children," the regional prosecutor's office said in a Telegram statement on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #missile_attack #dnipropetrovsk_region

