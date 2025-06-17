Direct hit of ballistics on 9-story building recorded in Kyiv, three children among victims – Klymenko

A Russian ballistic missile hit a 9-story apartment building in Kyiv, destroying an entire entrance, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

"A ballistic missile hit a 9-story building in Kyiv. The entire entrance was destroyed. And it was destroyed right down to the basement, because it was a direct hit," he told reporters at the scene.

In turn, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko specified that a direct ballistic hit was recorded in Solomyansky district of the capital.

Currently, there are 14 dead and 55 injured in Kyiv, including three children.