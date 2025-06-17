Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:01 17.06.2025

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

2 min read
Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Ukraine with more than 440 drones and 32 missiles, attacking Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporozhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions, 75 people are known to have been wounded and 15 killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“I receive regular reports from Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko and our military commanders on the aftermath of Russia’s massive strike. More than 440 drones and 32 missiles were used. Kyiv has faced one of the most horrific attacks. Also, overnight, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions were attacked,” he said on X Tuesday.

According to him, “right now in Kyiv, efforts are underway to rescue people from under the rubble of an ordinary residential building — it's still unclear how many remain trapped. The Russians destroyed an entire section of the apartment block. In total, buildings in eight districts of Kyiv have been damaged. Response efforts are still ongoing after the strike on Odesa. Emergency workers are operating at all the sites of impact. All the affected are receiving the necessary assistance. 75 people have been reported injured. As of now, 15 people are confirmed dead. My condolences to their families and loved ones.”

“Such attacks are pure terrorism. And the whole world, the United States, and Europe must finally respond as a civilized society responds to terrorists,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

“Putin does this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants the war to go on. It is wrong when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to it. We are in contact with all partners at every possible level to ensure an appropriate response. It is the terrorists who must feel the pain, not innocent peaceful people,” the President said.

Tags: #missile_attack #zelenskyy

