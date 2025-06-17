Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:46 17.06.2025

At least five residents of Kyiv house destroyed by Russian missile missing – Klymenko

At least five residents of Kyiv house destroyed by Russian missile missing – Klymenko

There is information about at least five missing residents of a building in Kyiv that was hit by a Russian missile, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

"Rescuers will be clearing the rubble until we are sure that all people are safe and receiving the necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

In addition, according to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, another person was freed by the State Emergency Service rescuers from a multi-story building in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile.

Overall, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Ukraine has increased: 14 people died in Kyiv, 60 were injured; one person died, 10 were injured in Odesa; one injured each in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

