Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:22 11.02.2025

Trump: I'm sending Secretary of Treasury to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy

Trump: I'm sending Secretary of Treasury to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed the information that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent would travel to Ukraine.

"I am sending Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy. This was must and will end soon," he said in a Truth Social message on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to visit Ukraine this week as part of initial talks to ensure U.S. access to critical minerals.

Bessent may be the first member of U.S. President Donald Trump's team to visit Ukraine.

The president previously said his administration wants to negotiate an agreement with Ukraine on access to resources in exchange for help in defending it from Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv earlier on Monday that he plans to meet with people from the Trump administration in Ukraine before the Munich Security Conference.

