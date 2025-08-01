Trump announces his intention to impose sanctions against Russia after 10-day period

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced his intention to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation after the expiration of the established 10-day period.

"Russia, I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing. I think what Russia’s doing is very sad. We’re going to put sanctions. I don't know that sanctions bother him," Trump said.

He also announced that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Moscow on Friday to meet with the Russian leadership after his visit to Israel.

The United States reportedly held talks with Russian officials earlier this week to end the war in Ukraine, but no progress was made. President Donald Trump will decide on further action against Russia in the coming days, as attempts at a peaceful settlement have failed for more than six months, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Fox Radio.