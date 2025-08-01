Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:20 01.08.2025

Trump announces his intention to impose sanctions against Russia after 10-day period

1 min read
Trump announces his intention to impose sanctions against Russia after 10-day period
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced his intention to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation after the expiration of the established 10-day period.

"Russia, I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing. I think what Russia’s doing is very sad. We’re going to put sanctions. I don't know that sanctions bother him," Trump said.

He also announced that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Moscow on Friday to meet with the Russian leadership after his visit to Israel.

The United States reportedly held talks with Russian officials earlier this week to end the war in Ukraine, but no progress was made. President Donald Trump will decide on further action against Russia in the coming days, as attempts at a peaceful settlement have failed for more than six months, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Fox Radio.

Tags: #sanctions #trump #russian

MORE ABOUT

18:32 31.07.2025
Trump makes it clear that deal to end Russian war in Ukraine must be made by Aug 8 – US rep to UN Security Council

Trump makes it clear that deal to end Russian war in Ukraine must be made by Aug 8 – US rep to UN Security Council

14:44 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy calls on OSCE conference participants to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them

Zelenskyy calls on OSCE conference participants to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them

15:41 30.07.2025
SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

09:50 30.07.2025
New sanctions against Russia to destroy any Russian narrative – Yermak

New sanctions against Russia to destroy any Russian narrative – Yermak

21:16 29.07.2025
Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

16:37 29.07.2025
Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

15:49 28.07.2025
Yermak on Trump statement: Putin understands only force - message was clear and loud

Yermak on Trump statement: Putin understands only force - message was clear and loud

15:35 28.07.2025
Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

16:42 26.07.2025
EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

15:22 25.07.2025
Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

HOT NEWS

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

LATEST

Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine’s MFA responds to reports of Nicaragua's support for Russian occupation policy

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

US Senate Committee supports $1 bln for Ukraine in defense budget bill – media

Antimonopoly Committee fines Ukraine's 2 largest pharma distributors UAH 4.8 bln

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

US Senators propose bill on new aid to Ukraine for over $50 bln – media

One killed, one wounded as result of shelling of Zaporizhia district — authorities

Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

AD
AD