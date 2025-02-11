About 50 mobile shelters operating in Kherson region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Another two mobile shelters have been set up in Kherson region with the assistance of the Ukrainian Red Cross, bringing the total number to around 50.

The mobile shelters were placed in the Daryivka community, where settlements face constant Russian attacks.

As of today, about 50 mobile shelters have been set up in Kherson and the region with the assistance of the Ukrainian Red Cross. They are located near hospitals, markets, railway stations, educational institutions, humanitarian aid centers, public transport stops, in parks, and other public places.

The protective structure with an area of 10 square meters is equipped with seating and can accommodate ten to fifteen people. The facility is designed to shield people from blast waves and shrapnel injuries.