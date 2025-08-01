Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:26 01.08.2025

Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

1 min read
Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

At about 06:40 on Friday morning, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery, and a woman died as a result of the attack, the head of Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on the Telegram channel.

"Due to the enemy attack, the mother of three children, born in 1974, received injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased," the head of the regional military administration wrote.

