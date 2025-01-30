Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:34 30.01.2025

Death toll of enemy drone hit in Sumy grows to four

1 min read

Four civilians were killed in Sumy as a result of a Russian UAV hitting a high-rise building, Sumy Regional State Administration reported as of 8:00 on Thursday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, four people were killed, nine received injuries in various degrees of severity, including a child. Five victims were hospitalized, including a child, three in serious condition. Five apartments on four floors and 12 balconies were destroyed. The glazing of more than 80 windows and balconies was damaged. More than 20 cars were damaged.

The debris removal continues. The consequences of the destruction are being clarified.

A mobile point of invincibility of the State Emergency Service has been deployed at the scene (85 people have been helped).

There is also a local government indestructibility point functioning in the area of the hit.

Tags: #sumy #uavs

