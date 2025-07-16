Interfax-Ukraine
09:14 16.07.2025

Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

About 20 hits in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a massive attack by Russian UAVs, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Regional Administration Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram as of 00:40 on Wednesday.

"Already about 20 arrivals. Another 15 in the air on the approach to the city. Large-scale power outages. The water supply system is switching to generators. Pressure drop is possible, especially on the upper floors," Vilkul said on Telegram.

