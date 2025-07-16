Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 16.07.2025

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

1 min read
Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

The number of civilians injured in the night attack by Russian UAVs on Vinnytsia has increased to seven, Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna has said on Facebook.

"As of 6:40, we already have seven injured. Five of them - with burns. Two with severe burns, three with moderate degrees. Industrial infrastructure facilities were hit. The fire was localized at one of the facilities. Rescuers are still working on the other. Four residential buildings were also damaged in the region. Damage to roofs, windows, doors. One of the houses received significant damage," Zabolotna said.

According to her information, a total of 28 UAVs attacked the territory of Vinnytsia region, of which approximately 18 were destroyed.

Tags: #vinnytsia #uavs

MORE ABOUT

09:14 16.07.2025
Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

11:41 01.07.2025
Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

11:24 28.06.2025
Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

09:31 24.06.2025
Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

09:48 20.06.2025
One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

09:32 16.06.2025
On night of June 16, Ukraine’s defenders destroy 125 of 138 enemy drones

On night of June 16, Ukraine’s defenders destroy 125 of 138 enemy drones

12:24 14.06.2025
Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

10:44 12.06.2025
Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

12:49 10.06.2025
Air defense defuses 284 out of 322 enemy weapons, there’re hits in 11 locations, debris falls in 16 sites

Air defense defuses 284 out of 322 enemy weapons, there’re hits in 11 locations, debris falls in 16 sites

09:35 09.06.2025
Defense forces down 33 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region, infrastructure damaged

Defense forces down 33 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region, infrastructure damaged

HOT NEWS

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

LATEST

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Ukrzaliznytsia officials exposed for embezzling over 22 million UAH through illegal surcharges

Committee recommends Parliament accept PM Shmyhal's resignation

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine gives Kellogg a gift for Trump

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

State Forestry Agency head aims to create top EU wood traceability chain

SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

FMs of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to discuss security situation in region in Lublin on July 16

AD
AD