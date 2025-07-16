Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

The number of civilians injured in the night attack by Russian UAVs on Vinnytsia has increased to seven, Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna has said on Facebook.

"As of 6:40, we already have seven injured. Five of them - with burns. Two with severe burns, three with moderate degrees. Industrial infrastructure facilities were hit. The fire was localized at one of the facilities. Rescuers are still working on the other. Four residential buildings were also damaged in the region. Damage to roofs, windows, doors. One of the houses received significant damage," Zabolotna said.

According to her information, a total of 28 UAVs attacked the territory of Vinnytsia region, of which approximately 18 were destroyed.