16:22 22.07.2025

Russians strike Sumy, one person killed – police

Russian occupiers struck near a social infrastructure facility in Sumy, Sumy City Military Administration head Serhiy Kryvosheyenko has said.

"Windows were broken in the building. Unfortunately, there is a dead person," Kryvosheyenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

As noted by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, the strike was carried out at around 3:00 p.m.

"As a result of another enemy UAV strike on our city, a 60-year-old woman died," he said.

Kobzar stressed that the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Kryvosheyenko also specified that the number of victims has increased since the previous arrival - there are currently four of them.

"The enemy is trying to scare the population and is purposefully striking at civilian infrastructure facilities," he said.

