Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:09 17.07.2025

Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 36 of 64 Shahed UAVs

1 min read
Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 36 of 64 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian air defense shot down 36 of 64 enemy strike drones in the north and east, five simulator drones were lost in location, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down 36 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of UAVs) in the north and east of the country," the report says.

As noted, on the night of July 17 (from 20:30 on July 16), the enemy attacked with 64 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation (59 of them - "Shaheeds").

The main direction of the attack is the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, five simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

23 UAVs were hit in five locations.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

MORE ABOUT

14:13 16.07.2025
Partners' meeting on Patriot system transfer to Ukraine may take place on July 23 – media

Partners' meeting on Patriot system transfer to Ukraine may take place on July 23 – media

09:21 16.07.2025
Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

09:14 16.07.2025
Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

09:18 04.07.2025
Russia sets new record for attacks – 550 drones and missiles

Russia sets new record for attacks – 550 drones and missiles

11:41 01.07.2025
Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

11:24 28.06.2025
Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

13:33 25.06.2025
UK provides air defense missiles to Ukraine paid for with interest on Russian assets

UK provides air defense missiles to Ukraine paid for with interest on Russian assets

09:31 24.06.2025
Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

09:27 23.06.2025
Ukraine’s Defense Forces down 354 air targets out of 368 last night

Ukraine’s Defense Forces down 354 air targets out of 368 last night

09:48 20.06.2025
One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

Cabinet appoints Olena Ivanovska as language ombudsman

SAPO opens criminal proceedings against dpty PM Stefanishyna – MP

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

LATEST

Antonov enterprise modernizes An-124 Ruslan, transports it to Germany

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

OSINT project of DeepState records active enemy advancement in Novo-Pavlivsk area

Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

Arterium has up to 12 medicines registered in Russia in 2010, currently rights to some of corporation's medicines in Russia are owned by Art-Pharm

Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

AD
AD