Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 36 of 64 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian air defense shot down 36 of 64 enemy strike drones in the north and east, five simulator drones were lost in location, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down 36 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of UAVs) in the north and east of the country," the report says.

As noted, on the night of July 17 (from 20:30 on July 16), the enemy attacked with 64 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation (59 of them - "Shaheeds").

The main direction of the attack is the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, five simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

23 UAVs were hit in five locations.