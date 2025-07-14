Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

Sumy City Council reports 14 casualties and extensive damage as a result of attacks by Russian occupiers on Monday, with four people hospitalized.

"According to preliminary data, 14 people were injured, including 13 adults and a child. Four of the injured, including a child, are undergoing hospital treatment," the city council's Telegram channel reported.

As a result of the attacks, two educational buildings and the cafeteria of the higher education institution, one of the hospital departments and a private building were damaged. "Total losses: 191 broken windows, three damaged roofs, as well as two cars," the report says.

In total, five attacks by enemy drones were recorded in Sumy on Monday. "From 10:53 to 15:43, three attacks by unidentified drones with explosions, but no further fires, were recorded. Around 12:41, another attack occurred, after which a fire broke out. Later, at 16:33, a fifth explosive UAV strike was recorded, again without a fire. The State Emergency Service and the National Police officers conducted a survey of the territory for explosive objects," the city council said.

As reported, on Monday, Russians attacked the building of Sumy Business School of the Sumy National Agrarian University, where three men and three women were injured, including employees of the educational institution and a student. A 19-year-old guy was hospitalized.

Subsequently, a medical institution was hit, four more people were injured, and the roof of a three-story building caught fire."