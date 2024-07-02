Facts

Pentagon chief says USA to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $2.3 bln

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said Tuesday that the United States will soon announce additional $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, which will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and ammunition for Patriot and other air defense systems.

According to the Associated Press, Austin’s remarks came as Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with him at the Pentagon.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Defense reported that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will visit the Pentagon on Tuesday and meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss security issues and defense cooperation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that in the last week alone, Russia has dropped more than 800 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine. He called on the leaders of the countries to ease restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike military targets in Russia. In particular, he said that Ukraine needs "the necessary means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian warplanes, wherever they are."

