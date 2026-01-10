Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:05 10.01.2026

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

1 min read
Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from acting head of the SBU Yevhen Khmara on recent operations against the enemy.

"It is important that our combat operations of the State Security Service of Ukraine are being implemented exactly as Ukraine needs. Yevhen reported on the details of the operations that took place recently. Today it is still too early to talk about them publicly, but the results we were counting on are there," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The president also said "new operations have also been agreed upon."

"The State Security Service of Ukraine continues to counter all forms of sabotage against Ukraine, as well as manifestations of collaboration with the enemy. Any activity of Russian structures in Ukraine is invariably blocked," Zelenskyy also said and thanked "all operatives and special forces of the SBU who protect our state and Ukrainian national interests."

As reported, Zelenskyy sent a motion to parliament to dismiss SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, which will be considered in the near future.

The president also instructed the head of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" Khmara, to temporarily perform the duties of the SBU head.

