16:52 10.01.2026

Seven 'shadow fleet' vessels evade interdiction in Caribbean Sea in past 24 hours – Pentagon

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell reported on seven oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet" which changed course to avoid interception by the U.S. military in the Caribbean Sea over the past day.

"The Department of War blockade in the Caribbean Sea remains in full effect – and very effective. In the past 24 hours alone, at least seven 'dark fleet' oil vessels have turned around to avoid interdiction – because they know we mean business," Parnell said on the X social network on Saturday.

However, he did not specify whether these tankers were affiliated with Russia or not, but reported that they were engaged in the transportation of oil from Venezuela.

"The days of letting criminal activity run rampant in our hemisphere are over thanks to President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. The Department of War, alongside our interagency partners, will hunt down and interdict all dark fleet vessels transporting Venezuelan oil at the time and place of our choosing," Parnell said.

As reported, the United States seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera (formerly Bella 1) on January 8 after a week-long pursuit. Later, the U.S. Southern Command reported the seizure in the Caribbean of the stateless vessel M/T Sophia, and later the motor tanker Olina, which were also part of the Russian shadow fleet and were under sanctions.

Tags: #pentagon

