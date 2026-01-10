UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will spend GBP 200 million to prepare British troops for deployment in Ukraine at the time of the end of the war with Russia, British Defense Secretary John Healey has said.

"Today I am confirming we are committed £200 million pounds to prepare British troops in the event of a peace deal, to be able to start deploying from day one. And why we're starting to manufacture, in Britain, this month, new interceptors that will stop the Shahed drones," Healey said in a video message posted on the X social media platform on Saturday.

"We've taken Ukrainian IP [intellectual property], we've applied modern British manufacturing methods. We'll mass manufacture them. We'll get them back into Ukraine, thousands per month. And we will help, at the same time, Ukraine stay in the fight today. And help secure the long-term peace tomorrow," the secretary added.

He had previously said that the funds would be used to modernise vehicles and communications systems, protect against drones and other equipment to ensure the troops are ready for deployment.

On Friday, Healey also announced that production of new Octopus drones for Ukraine, designed to intercept Russian drones attacking civilian targets. The UK plans to produce thousands of drones each month, with each Octopus costing just 10% of the cost of the drones they are designed to intercept.