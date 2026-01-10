Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:13 10.01.2026

UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

2 min read
UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will spend GBP 200 million to prepare British troops for deployment in Ukraine at the time of the end of the war with Russia, British Defense Secretary John Healey has said.

"Today I am confirming we are committed £200 million pounds to prepare British troops in the event of a peace deal, to be able to start deploying from day one. And why we're starting to manufacture, in Britain, this month, new interceptors that will stop the Shahed drones," Healey said in a video message posted on the X social media platform on Saturday.

"We've taken Ukrainian IP [intellectual property], we've applied modern British manufacturing methods. We'll mass manufacture them. We'll get them back into Ukraine, thousands per month. And we will help, at the same time, Ukraine stay in the fight today. And help secure the long-term peace tomorrow," the secretary added.

He had previously said that the funds would be used to modernise vehicles and communications systems, protect against drones and other equipment to ensure the troops are ready for deployment.

On Friday, Healey also announced that production of new Octopus drones for Ukraine, designed to intercept Russian drones attacking civilian targets. The UK plans to produce thousands of drones each month, with each Octopus costing just 10% of the cost of the drones they are designed to intercept.

Tags: #great_britain #ireland

MORE ABOUT

09:31 03.12.2025
Zelenskyy presents awards to relatives of Irish servicemen who died for Ukraine

Zelenskyy presents awards to relatives of Irish servicemen who died for Ukraine

18:48 02.12.2025
Ireland open to participating in peacekeeping, monitoring in Ukraine – Martin

Ireland open to participating in peacekeeping, monitoring in Ukraine – Martin

18:04 02.12.2025
Ireland backs use of frozen Russian assets, EC proposal on reparations loan – PM

Ireland backs use of frozen Russian assets, EC proposal on reparations loan – PM

16:34 02.12.2025
Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

11:09 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy to make first visit to Ireland on Tuesday - media

Zelenskyy to make first visit to Ireland on Tuesday - media

14:48 07.11.2025
Zaluzhny speaks to students at Eton College in Britain about Ukraine, its war with Russia

Zaluzhny speaks to students at Eton College in Britain about Ukraine, its war with Russia

09:19 04.11.2025
Ireland to cut accommodation period for newly arrived Ukrainians to 30 days

Ireland to cut accommodation period for newly arrived Ukrainians to 30 days

11:01 28.10.2025
Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

09:26 15.10.2025
Great Britain to deliver over 100,000 drones to Ukraine this year - Healey

Great Britain to deliver over 100,000 drones to Ukraine this year - Healey

11:32 14.10.2025
President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

LATEST

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

Petition filed in Warsaw court for extradition of Russian archaeologist to Ukraine – media

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head

Budanov meets with military, law enforcers over corruption in recruitment centers and army AWOL cases

Occupiers capture 11 sq km in two axes in Donetsk region over day – DeepState

Russian shelling kills civilian in Donetsk region, injures two, destroys high‑rise — authorities

Macron present to parliamentarians plan to deploy 6,000 French troops in Ukraine in rear – media

AD
AD